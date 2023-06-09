Amaarae Releases ‘Fountain Baby,’ Shares Video For ‘Wasted Eyes’

Amaarae - Photo: Ki Price/WireImage

Amaarae has released her highly anticipated new album Fountain Baby via Interscope Records. To celebrate the release, she has shared a tantalizing new video for her explosive track “Wasted Eyes.”

Directed by Lauren Dunn, the visual captures a scintillating rendezvous that culminates in a brawl between an assailant and the lethal seductress, Amaarae. Brimming with sexual appeal and a rousing celebration of self to the fullest degree, Fountain Baby will undoubtedly solidify Amaarae’s rightful position as one of the premiere artists in the pop arena.

Amaarae - Wasted Eyes (Official Music Video)

A striking global pop offering, Fountain Baby houses a collection of insatiable tracks that exist at the intersection of female empowerment, subversion of gender norms, and a thrilling exploration of female sexuality and artistic self expression—all while centering her West African heritage within a global lens. The project sees Amaarae’s towering talent and visions expanding beyond genre and regional confines, for a truly brilliant and palpable body of work that will establish her as an essential architect in the future of music.

Most recently, Amaarae’s viral song “Sad Girlz Luv Money” featuring Kali Uchis was officially certified Platinum, establishing the young artist as an undeniable force in music and beyond. Additionally, Amaarae will be bringing her new album to life with a performance for the beloved NPR Tiny Desk series slated to release later in June.

A songwriter, singer, producer, and engineer, Amaarae’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary with massive accolades and acclaim already under her young belt. In 2020, Amaarae cemented her place as one of music’s most exciting new artists with her breakthrough album, The Angel You Don’t Know. With over 522 million streams to date, this genre-expansive project saw her thrive outside of the Afro-pop parameters and re-define for herself what it means to create African music today.

