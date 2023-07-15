Arctic Lake Return With Ode To Love, ‘Silver Pendant’

Arctic Lake - Photo: Diana Terlemezyan (Courtesy of Astralwerks)

Arctic Lake’s Emma Foster and Paul Holliman return with “Silver Pendant,” a luminous celebration of romance. Like its preceding single “My Weakness,” “Silver Pendant” is the ideal soundtrack for musing about, as the duo puts it, “that person who makes you go a bit wobbly in the knees.”

The visualizer for “Silver Pendant,” directed by Marc Oller (George Ezra, Jacob Banks), captures the airy summer vibe of the song with an enchanting loop of Foster, clad in a sundress, tumbling out of the darkness on a swing.

Arctic Lake - Silver Pendant (Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“’Silver Pendant’ is a song based on infatuation. We started writing it together with our friend Will Leong and the lyric you hang me around your neck like a silver pendant came straight into my head and I wrote the first verse,” explains Emma Foster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a really strange coincidence, our other co-writer Leah then showed up, and without hearing what we’d written began telling us about this new whirlwind romance she was having and a silver pendant that her new love had given her a few days before… our minds were blown and we then finished the song knowing the universe was on our side. There’s a dark layer in the song that hints at power dynamics and the common issue of insecurity in a relationship. The idea of being worn for show, the feeling of jealousy, the obsession of rereading every message someone has sent… it’s such a fun song but it wouldn’t be us without a little nudge into the shadows.”

“Silver Pendant” and “My Weakness” are from How Do You Make It Look So Easy, Arctic Lake’s forthcoming EP. Praising “My Weakness,” The Honey Pop said, “You’ll be absolutely hypnotized by this dreamy pop song.” Popdust observed, “It’s traditional Arctic Lake, an open-hearted single about how, when you’re in love, it can be your greatest strength and weakness.”

Buy or stream “Silver Pendant.”