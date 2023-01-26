Ari Lennox Shares Music Video For ‘Waste My Time’

Ari Lennox - Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ari Lennox has shared a cinematic new visual for her age/sex/location standout cut and fan favorite “Waste My Time.”

In the visual Lennox meets with a counselor at “Cold Outside University,” who asks Lennox why she keeps falling for the same guy. As the camera zooms in on Lennox pondering the question, the sultry cut begins.

Last month, Lennox shared a delightful cover of the Christmas classic “My Favorite Things.” The R&B star adds her own unique twist to the Rodgers and Hammerstein favorite, giving the holiday jam a new POV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ari Lennox - Waste My Time (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In November, following the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location, the Grammy nominated and platinum recording artist announced her “age/sex/location” Tour 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off tonight, January 26 at House of Blues in Las Vegas. The run will make stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in her hometown at Howard Theatre in Washington, DC on March 28. Tickets are on-sale now.

The album, released via Dreamville/Interscope Records, helped place Ari in the pantheon of R&B icons. The record was highlighted by first single “Pressure.” Produced by Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the sugary anthem had fans hooked and enthralled as it topped the Adult R&B Airplay chart. As the new vanguard of soul, Ari Lennox ramped up the intensity with more standout tracks “Hoodie” and “Queen Space,” the latter of which was created with oft collaborator Summer Walker.

“Queen Space” first originated from Lennox’s EP Away Message. The short set was an anticipation-setter as Ari tantalized her fanbase with a brilliant appetizer littered with sultry vibes. age/sex/location is a stellar entry point for new fans eager to dive into the creative mind of Ari, who gained mainstream notoriety with her acclaimed 2019 debut album Shea Butter Baby.

The build-up for age/sex/location was headlined by a week full of celebrations for Ari and her newest magnum opus. First, she held an intimate listening party in New York City before spending time in her hometown of Washington, DC for a comedy night hosted by KevOnStage at DC Winery, another night enjoying the city’s best GoGo music hosted by Ari herself, and then finally partnering with Amazon Music on album release day for the project’s release party. To close things out, Ari held a live performance at a secret location in New York City on September 11.

Buy or stream age/sex/location.