Armani White Announces Debut EP ‘Road To Casablanco.,’ Shares ‘Silver Tooth’

Asserting himself as the breakout new artist of the year once again, gold-certified charismatic West Philly rapper Armani White has shared a flashy new single entitled “SILVER TOOTH.” [feat. Ferg]. It paves the way for the highly-anticipated arrival of his debut EP Road to CASABLANCO., arriving May 5 via Def Jam Recordings.

Popping off with an unbreakable and undeniable groove, “SILVER TOOTH.” struts through claps and a wobbly bass line as Armani reminisces, “Used to have a silvertooth when I was just a pup.” Meanwhile, Harlem luminary Ferg pulls up with a hypnotic and hilarious cameo with flexes such as “I got diamonds in my socks.” It stands out as a quirky, yet hyper catchy banger symbolic of Armani’s always surprising signature style. The project will also feature White’s recent single “GOATED.,” which features Denzel Curry.

Armani White, A$AP Ferg - SILVER TOOTH. (Audio)

White emerged as the breakout new artist of 2022 with his global smash, “BILLIE EILISH.” The Gold-certified breakout smash clocked over half a billion streams, generated billions of TikTok view and 36 million-plus YouTube views, and earned NAACP Awards nominations for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song and Outstanding New Artist.

Armani also closed out a massive 2022 with a showstopping performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, delivering energetic live renditions of “GOATED.” and his gold-selling breakout “BILLIE EILISH.” He also performed a medley of the tracks at the MTV EMAs. “GOATED.” will lead the tracklist for Armani’s highly anticipated new EP due out this spring.

His runaway smash “BILLIE EILISH.”–a playful, energetic homage to the pop singer’s stylish videos, set to a clever sample of NORE and the Neptunes’ classic “Nothin’”–exploded as a phenomenon. In addition to recognition as a “YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise,” the track went truly viral socially, inspiring billions of TikTok views, and earning a big co-sign from Tom Brady, who posted the track on his Instagram.

