BBC Announces Holiday Season Documentaries On Motown And Tina Turner

Stevie Wonder - Photo: Photo by RB/Redferns

BBC Pop Music TV has unveiled its Christmas highlights, including new BBC Two documentaries on Tina Turner and Motown Records.

On Christmas Day, BBC Two will share When Tina Turner Came To Britain. Featuring previously unheard interviews with Tina Turner, the program illustrates the iconic singer’s relationship with the UK.

Tina Turner said: “The love, energy and support I’ve had from Britain over the years has been amazing. I couldn’t have enjoyed the career I’ve had without my time spent in the UK and collaborations with amazing British songwriters, musicians and producers. From my very first visit to London in 1966 I always enjoyed visiting Britain and performing for fans across the country – it felt like my second home.”

On New Year’s Day, BBC Two will reveal another documentary, this one on the story of the very first UK tour undertaken by musicians on Motown Records, including Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, and Smokey Robinson and The Miracles. The film is titled When Motown Came To Britain.

With the new film, Motown founder Berry Gordy deservedly stays in the spotlight. Earlier this week, he was given the Icon Award at the Critics Choice Awards Celebration of Black Television and Film, which occurred in Los Angeles on December 5.

Billy Dee Williams and Suzanne de Passe presented the award to the Motown legend. Williams played Gordy in the TV Series The Jacksons: An American Dream. In the film world, Gordy directed Mahogony, starring Diana Ross. Gordy took over the film direction after British filmmaker Tony Richardson was dismissed from the film. Mahogany stars Ross as Tracy Chambers, a student who rises to become a fashion designer in Italy. The soundtrack included the single “Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To),” which peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in January 1976.

