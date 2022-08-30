Beck Announces Small Solo Show At London’s Lafayette

Beck - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Beck has announced that he will be performing a small, intimate solo acoustic show at London’s Lafayette next week.

The artist will perform at the King’s Cross venue on Tuesday, September 6. Tickets go on sale at 9am local time tomorrow on August 31, with more information on where to purchase them to be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#London – see you next week,” Beck wrote on his Instagram alongside the ticket release date and a picture of him with a guitar.

Earlier this year, Beck, alongside Herbie Hancock, St. Vincent, and more, were among the artists who performed at a MusiCares event honoring Joni Mitchell.

The iconic singer-songwriter, who was recognized last year during the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, was the MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event took place at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 1.

Beck also recently celebrated an anniversary. Last month, his groundbreaking 2008 album, Modern Guilt, turned 14 years old. The iteration of Beck that year represented his next unexpected career detour. Less than two years after The Information, he unveiled another set of exciting collaborations that delivered the short, sharp shock of Modern Guilt.

The interim single that bridged the two albums was the summer 2007 single “Timebomb,” written with the Dust Brothers. The track, variously described as “playful” and “fun” by critics, inspired TV producers to program it in such series as True Blood and Numb3rs, and led to a Grammy nomination for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance.

At just 33 minutes, Modern Guilt was Beck’s shortest album to date, and it got straight to the point. Only two of the ten songs on the regular edition clocking in at more than four minutes. Beck’s new partner in this concise new enterprise was Danger Mouse, aka writer-producer Brian Burton, the man described by one magazine as the “hip-hop head case.”

Listen to the best of Beck on Apple Music and Spotify.