Becky Hill, Lizzo, David Guetta To Perform At 2023 BRIT Awards

Becky Hill - Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Livewire Events

Becky Hill, Lizzo, David Guetta and Ella Henderson have all been confirmed to perform at the BRIT Awards in February.

The newly-added quartet of musicians will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London on February 11.

Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year (for her hit “About Damn Time”) at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020 in the wake of her breakthrough hit, “Truth Hurts.”

David Guetta will make his debut performances at the Brits, joined by previous winner Becky Hill and singer Ella Henderson.

“It’s a great honor to be nominated for the BRIT Award, as I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture and had amazing experiences here,” said Guetta.

Meanwhile, Becky Hill said: “My first Brits performance! This is what dreams are made of & I’m so excited to be performing alongside David Guetta who handed me my Best Dance Act BRIT last year.”

Pop singer Ella Henderson was also over the moon to be performing at the awards. “Growing up, I remember watching the Brits live performances from so many iconic artists that I idolized & I always dreamt of one day being up on that stage,” she said.

“So to be a part of this year’s lineup alongside some incredible artists is an absolute honor! I can’t wait – what an amazing way to kick off this year!” she added.

This year’s ceremony will take place on a Saturday for the first time at The O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX. Visit the event’s official website for further information.