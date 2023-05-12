Becky Hill Returns To The Dancefloor With Infectious New Single ‘Side Effects’

Becky Hill – Photo: Simon Emmett (Courtesy of Astralwerks)

Becky Hill has returned with a brand single, “Side Effects,” bringing the dance icon’s signature upbeat energy back just in time for summer.

“I haven’t released a solo record in over a year, so coming out the door after a second BRIT win feels very exciting!” Hill said in a press release. “I’m playing the UK’s best festivals this year, and I can’t wait for people to have a new song to sing along with me. ‘Side Effects’ has been made with my favorite people in the industry, and this one really feels like the beginning of my new chapter in my artistry. Album two, here we come.”

“Side Effects” was co-written by the two-times BRIT Award-winning star, plus frequent collaborators Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole, producer Jon Shave, and pop star MNEK. The latter also contributes backing vocals to the song, which finds Hill lamenting not being able to forget someone.

“Feeling like the more I’m moving on/The more I can’t forget,” she sings on the infectious chorus. “Every time/I get these side effects.”

The accompanying music video, directed by KC Locke, follows the British star as she goes on an epic journey to escape the lingering side effects of a toxic relationship. You can watch it below.

Becky Hill, Lewis Thompson - Side Effects (Official Video)

The single marks the return of one of modern British dance music’s biggest voices. In 2021, Hill was the third most-streamed British female solo artist on Spotify, while she has gained an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a trailblazer in the electronic music scene.

Recently, “Remember” – her 2021 collaboration with David Guetta from her debut album Only Honest On The Weekend – experienced a resurgence online, going viral more than a year after its release. The song, which is certified gold in the US, has now amassed over 781 million combined global streams and over 700,000 creates on TikTok, which have over 2.8 billion combined views.

Buy or stream “Side Effects.”