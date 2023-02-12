Aitch And Becky Hill Among Winners At BRITs 2023

Aitch – Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Aitch and Becky Hill were among the winners at the BRITs 2023 last night (February 11), which took place at London’s The O2.

The ceremony was hosted by Mo Gilligan and was held on a Saturday rather than its traditional mid-week slot for the first time ever.

Aitch took home the award for Hip-Hop, Grime and Rap Act, which was announced first at the event. In his acceptance speech, the star paid tribute to where he came from and said he wanted to “set examples and let people know that it’s possible no matter where you’re from and just because 5 million people haven’t done it before that you can do it.”

Becky Hill, meanwhile, was victorious in the Dance Act category. While collecting the trophy, the singer referenced Beyoncé’s Grammys acceptance speech last weekend, saying: “We all have the queer community to thank for the best genre on Earth.”

Harry Styles was the biggest winner of the night, taking home four awards, including Mastercard Album Of The Year and Artist Of The Year. The Isle Of Wight indie band Wet Leg took home two trophies for Best New Artist and Group Of The Year, while Beyoncé was also given two awards – International Artist Of The Year and International Song Of The Year for “Break My Soul.”

Performances on the night came from the likes of Stormzy, who gave a soulful performance of two tracks from his latest album, This Is What I Mean, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who brought another stunning rendition of “Unholy” to the stage. Lewis Capaldi also performed, joined by a choir for a poignant version of his single “Forget Me.”

FLO was named this year’s Rising Star Award winner last year and was present at its first BRIT Awards, although it did not perform.

The full list of BRITs 2023 winners is as follows:

Mastercard Album Of The Year – Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Artist Of The Year – Harry Styles

Group Of The Year – Wet Leg

Best New Artist – Wet Leg

Song Of The Year with Mastercard – Harry Styles – As It Was

International Artist Of The Year – Beyoncé

International Group Of The Year – Fontaines D.C.

International Song Of The Year – Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Alternative/Rock Act – The 1975

Hip-Hop, Grime and Rap Act – Aitch

Dance Act – Becky Hill

Pop/R&B Act – Harry Styles

Rising Star – FLO

Producer Of The Year – David Guetta

Songwriter Of The Year – Kid Harpoon