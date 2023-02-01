Lewis Capaldi Set To Perform At 2023 BRIT Awards

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi is the final act confirmed to perform at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard.

The Scottish superstar – who is currently on his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour – completes this year’s star-studded bill for the music bash on February 11 at The O2 Arena in London.

Capaldi is nominated for Song of the Year BRIT with Mastercard this year, and previously went home with the same prize and Best New Artist in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 BRIT Awards line-up also includes Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Stormzy, Cat Burns, David Guetta and Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, and Wet Leg. Comedian Mo Gilligan is returning to host the ceremony for the second year running.

Earlier this week, Lewis Capaldi was also confirmed for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, alongside The 1975 and RAYE.

The three-day festival will pitch up at Camperdown Park on May 26-28, with 80,000 fans expected to attend. The event was supposed to happen in the Scottish city in 2020 – but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the second year the event has returned since the start of the pandemic, with Big Weekend happening virtually in 2020 and 2021. Last year, Coventry hosted the Big Weekend with Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Central Cee and Joy Crookes taking to the stage.

In January, Lewis Capaldi scored his fourth UK No.1 single with “Pointless,” matching the likes of Whitney Houston, Cher, Jay-Z, One Direction, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Busted, B*Witched and Pet Shop Boys.

“Pointless” follows his previous three No.1s in “Someone You Loved” (2019), “Before You Go” (2020), and “Forget Me” (2022), and is the second single from his upcoming second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, out May 19 on EMI Records.

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.