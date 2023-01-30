Lewis Capaldi Confirmed For BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend In Dundee

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend is heading to Dundee, with Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and RAYE set to perform live.

The three-day festival will pitch up at Camperdown Park on May 26-28 , with 80,000 fans expected to attend. The event was supposed to happen in the Scottish city in 2020 – but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Also appearing in Dundee will be Niall Horan, Arlo Parks and Anne-Marie, with more acts set to be announced. The news was confirmed by Greg James on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Dundee and we are looking forward to hosting such an exciting event at Camperdown Park after the disappointment of 2020’s cancellation,” John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, says.

“Radio 1’s Big Weekend will showcase Dundee not only to the tens of thousands of people who attend, but also the millions who will watch and listen through the BBC. We expect a huge economic boost for the area as the event has been worth millions of pounds to previous host locations.”

Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and AJ Tracey were some of acts expected to play in 2020.

It will be the second year the event has returned since the start of the pandemic, with Big Weekend happening virtually in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, Coventry hosted the Big Weekend with Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Central Cee and Joy Crookes taking to the stage.

Further information about Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023, including the full line-up and ticketing details, will be announced in the coming months. Fans will be able to catch performances on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Earlier this month, Lewis Capaldi scored his fourth UK No.1 single with “Pointless,” matching the likes of Whitney Houston, Cher, Jay-Z, One Direction, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Busted, B*Witched and Pet Shop Boys.

“Pointless” follows his previous three No.1s in “Someone You Loved” (2019), “Before You Go” (2020), and “Forget Me” (2022), and is the second single from his upcoming second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, out May 19 on EMI Records.

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.