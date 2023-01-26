Stormzy Set To Perform At 2023 BRIT Awards

Stormzy - Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Stormzy has been announced as the latest act to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards in London next month.

This year’s event is due to take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, February 11. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the show will be broadcast on ITV 1 again for the 30th time. So far, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Harry Styles, and Cat Burns have been announced to perform, with another round of acts including Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson confirmed earlier this week.

Earlier this month, Stormzy opened 2023 with an alluring, stripped back variation of “Hide & Seek”–the top 10 single taken from his new album This Is What I Mean–featuring FLO.

Having just been announced as Radio 1’s Sound Of 2023 via a video clip by Stormzy himself, FLO are the first group to ever win both the BRIT Rising Star and BBC’s Sound Of poll, less than a year after the release of their viral debut single “Cardboard Box.”

Produced by British producer AOD, the alternative version features a brand new verse courtesy of FLO, offering up a delicate and emotive sound, allowing inner peace to take center stage. To date, the original version of “Hide & Seek” has achieved over 60 million global streams, is certified Silver in the UK, and accomplished seven consecutive weeks in the UK top 10!

Over the course of his expansive, heartfelt, and defiantly sprawling No.1 album, the BRIT and Ivor Novello award-winning, Stormzy delivered an undeniable classic. On the project, the all-star songwriter effortlessly condenses a number of disparate styles and genres into music that broaches any gap between modern Black British music, soul, and hip-hop. Last month, Stormzy’s charity, #Merky Foundation organized the triumphant return of their annual Christmas party, ‘A Very Merky Xmas.’ Visit the BRIT Awards’ official website for more information.