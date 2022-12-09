Becky Hill Shares Candid New YouTube Doc ‘You/Me/Us’

Becky Hill - Photo courtesy of Stoked PR UK

BRIT Award winning singer, songwriter, and dance music trailblazer Becky Hill has released her YOU/ME/US documentary on YouTube taking fans behind the scenes of her iconic summer long Ibiza Rocks residency.

The short film sees Becky give fans an insight into how she curated her own weekly headline pool party residency at the seminal Ibiza Rocks Hotel and the pressure of being a female artist in dance music. She also discusses embracing her queerness with commentary from legendary drag performers, Margo Marshall, Rilease Slaves, Freida Slaves and Chiyo and ensuring that her show was inclusive for everyone. You can watch it below.

Becky Hill - You / Me / Us (Documentary)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Talking about the documentary, Becky explains “I’ve always wanted the opportunity to create & curate my own party, and Ibiza was always going to be the place to do it! With my Ibiza Rocks residency, it was super important to be as inclusive, diverse & fun as possible!”

She alborates: “I think after the Brit Award win this year, it kind of made sense for Ibiza Rocks to have a resident like me. I think it was a really big moment that was kind of bigger than me. Women are used as kind of like a commodity in dance music and never really seen at the forefront or respected as much as the men in that side of things. It was so nice to be able to have the freedom and the respect to put forward names and people that I loved and wanted to see at my own show. I worked very closely with my fiancé Charlie and Patrick Nazemi, who is now the booker of Ibiza Rocks and everyone on that line-up was an idea from one of us three. I kind of felt like it was a really beautiful moment.”

“YOU/ME/US (the lyrics are taken from my song “I Could Get Used To This”) is my vision of what rave should look like, embracing what dance music and club culture represents, & as winner of the best dance act brit award 2022, this really is my time to stand up & show the world exactly what YOU/ME/US is all about”.

With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart smashing pop songs, Brit Award winning Becky Hill is one of Britain’s most in-demand musical exports of the moment. Described by David Guetta as “one of the very rare queens of dance of music”, Becky has written and performed on 18 UK Top 40 singles, including six Top 10 singles and one UK #1, and amassed over 22.6 million followers and 4 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Becky’s BPI certifications total 13x Platinum, 6x Gold and 4x Silver records, and she was the third most streamed British female solo artist on Spotify in 2021, behind only Dua Lipa and Adele. Her gold-selling debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend, released in August 2021 and peaked at No.7 on the UK Albums Chart, spawning Platinum-selling UK No.3 single “Remember”, which also ended the year as one of the most streamed and best-selling songs of 2021 with over 1 million UK sales.