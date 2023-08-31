Bernie Marsden Guitar Auction Postponed After Revered Musician’s Death

Bernie Marsden - Photo: C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images

UK auctioneer Gardiner Houlgate has announced that the major guitar auction it had been planning with Bernie Marsden has been postponed following the death of the guitar hero last week.

The former member of Whitesnake, other British rock greats, and respected solo artist died on August 24 at the age of 72. He had been collaborating with Gardiner Houlgate on a Bernie Marsden Collection sale, to include numerous electric and acoustic guitars and amps that he had owned and used in his long and distinguished career. The auction was to have taken place later this year.

Wrote the auctioneers: “Following the extremely sad news of Bernie Marsden’s passing last week, it has been decided that the sale of the Bernie Marsden Collection will be postponed until further notice. Bernie was one of the most loved figures in the guitar community and following discussions with the family we have decided there should be an appropriate period before any event takes place as a mark of respect. We will make a further announcement regarding a future sale date following this period of mourning.”

Further tributes to Marsden that followed his death included one from the family of the late Jack Bruce, who wrote: “Bernie played beautiful guitar on Jack’s final studio album Silver Rails and shared incredible performances at Jack’s tribute shows. We extend our sincere condolences to Bernie’s family & friends, love from the Bruces.”

Mark King of Level 42 wrote “RIP old friend” and Mollie Mariott, singer-songwriter and daughter of the late Steve Marriott, described Marsden as “an absolute gent and a total monster on the guitar. I treasure my time working with him.” Living Colour’s Vernon Reid called him “a fantastic Blues/Rock player of extraordinary taste, feel & wily good humor. A Player’s PLAYER. The World of Electric Guitar has lost a Gentleman & Scholar of the First Rank.”

