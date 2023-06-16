Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino Gets Vulnerable On Heartfelt Ballad ‘Easy’

Bethany Cosentino – Photo: Shervin Lainez (Courtesy of The Oriel Co)

Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino has shared the second single from her upcoming debut solo album in the vulnerable ballad “Easy.”

The track will feature on Natural Disaster, which will be released on July 28 via Concord Records and is, according to its creator, “intensely intimate yet rooted in universal truth.”

“Easy” finds Cosentino accompanied by just a piano as she shares a pointed take on growing up enough to walk away from emotionally unavailable vampires and drama to settle into real, mature love and partnership. “It’s always easy/I hate to sound cliché and cheesy,” she sings. “But every time I’m scared of falling/You come and pull me through it all/It’s always easy.”

Bethany Cosentino - Easy (Official Visualizer)

“I’m not someone who can sit still for long without my brain going into overdrive, but when I’m just sitting alone in my car, I feel peace,” explains Cosentino. “I had been thinking a lot about where my life was at 35 and how different it was from where I pictured I’d be. I’ve been writing love songs for a really long time, but this is the first love song I’ve ever written that feels… healthy.

“When I’m spinning and doubting myself and my life choices, tripping out on how dark the world feels, I remember the unconditional love of my partner and it snaps me back into reality and reminds me of what actually matters. When you’re not used to healthy, respectful love, it can be difficult to accept it and I find myself trying to push it away sometimes. This song is about accepting that love into your life and it’s by far the most vulnerable I’ve ever really allowed myself to get when it comes to writing about love. Love should make you feel good, as corny as that sounds!”

The musician announced details of Natural Disaster last month, previewing the record with the track “It’s Fine.” “I am evolved/You’ve stayed the same,” she sang on that breezy, country-tinged track. “I am evolved/But I play the game.”

Pre-order Natural Disaster.