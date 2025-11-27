Billie Eilish Concert Film ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ Sets 2026 Release Date

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

The James Cameron-directed Billie Eilish concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft that the 9x Grammy winning singer-songwriter first announced back in July is set to be released via Paramount on March 20, 2026.

The double Oscar-winning Eilish announced the news via her social media. In addition, she also unveiled the news to the crowd at the final stop of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in San Francisco, CA. Cameron also took to his socials to announce the movie’s upcoming release.

Eilish wrote on Instagram: “This is one of my favorite tours everrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with (James Cameron) has truly been a dream come true. Can’t wait for you to see it.”

Eilish teased the film’s upcoming arrival at her Manchester, U.K. concert stop for the Hit Me Hard And Soft tour back in July, when she informed the crowd that multiple Oscar winning director Cameron had cameras in the arena, and that a new 3D concert film was in process.

“So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” Eilish told the crowd at the time. “Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him.”

Eilish’s previous documentaries include Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, directed by RJ Cutler, and the concert movie Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. The film was made in partnership with Darkroom Records, Interscope Films and Lightstorm Entertainment.

