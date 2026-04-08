Billy Idol Announces New Leg Of ‘It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Billy Idol has announced a new summer leg of his celebrated world tour, “It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!”

The arena and amphitheater tour is set to begin at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA on August 7. From there, Idol will head to Maine, New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas, and more before concluding the tour in Albuquerque, NM at First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater on September 27.

In the middle of the tour, Idol will be embarking upon a week-long run of shows at Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau for his Hot In The City: Las Vegas residency from August 28-September 5.

The original iteration of “It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!” occurred in the spring of 2025 alongside Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Idol announced the tour with a video starring comedian Matt Rife. The clip follows Idol through a variety of scenarios, all of which leads to encounters with Rife, who continually makes reference to Idol’s songs. There are also cameos from Jett, who plays Idol’s therapist, and Idol’s longtime guitar player Steve Stevens.

Billy Idol - Billy Idol Should Be Dead (Official Trailer)

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In other Idol news, there is a new feature-length documentary film titled Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which is directed by three-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund. The film is streaming on Hulu following a successful theatrical run. According to a synopsis, “…the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock ‘n’ roll, fifty years into his career.”

Additionally, late last month the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its list of nominees for this year’s induction ceremony. Idol appears on the ballot alongside Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Sade. Idol was also nominated in 2025.

Browse Billy Idol’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.