Billy Idol, Black Crowes Among 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of nominees for this year’s coveted induction ceremony. There are 17 acts on the ballot this go-round, a level-up from 2025’s list of 14 contenders.

Among the special class, 10 are appearing for the first time: Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan. Collins, nominated as a solo artist, is the only 2026 contender who already has a spot in the Rock Hall. The singer previously joined in 2010 as a member of the progressive rock band Genesis.

They join the seven returning artists: Billy Idol, Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Sade.

This marks the third nomination for Mariah Carey (previously in 2024 and 2025), along with Iron Maiden (2021 and 2023), Joy Division/New Order (2023 and 2025), and Oasis (2024 and 2025). It’s also the second go-round for the Black Crowes and Billy Idol (both nominated in 2025) and for Sade, who were nominated in 2024.

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall.”

Artists reach Rock Hall eligibility when their debut commercial recording turns 25 years old, meaning this year’s class albums had to be released in 2001 or earlier.

The vote for the 2026 inductees will take place over the next two months by an international panel of more than 1,200 music industry professionals. There is also a fan vote, which is now open, that will contribute to the final tally.

The Rock Hall’s Class of 2026 will be revealed in April, with the induction ceremony to follow this fall. Recipients of the Musical Excellence, Musical Influence, and Ahmet Ertegun awards will also be revealed at that time.

Last year’s inductees were Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes. Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon were recipients of the Musical Influence award; instrumentalists Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carole Kaye received the Musical Excellence award; and producer and label executive Lenny Waronker received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

