Billy Idol To Release ‘State Line’ Concert Film, Shares Teaser

Billy Idol - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Rock legend Billy Idol is slated to release a concert film this fall showcasing his April concert at Hoover Dam. Produced by Lastman Media for Vertigo Live docu-concert films, Billy Idol: State Line will premiere in theaters this fall with further details on public screenings to be released soon.

Idol performed two unique sets of his iconic hits on site at Hoover Dam, which straddles the Colorado River directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line; a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse directly at the foot of Hoover Dam.

First Teaser - Billy Idol: State Line – Live From Hoover Dam

For both sets, Idol was joined by his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens. Performed in front of only 250 fans, the electric set featured special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex), and Tony Kanal (No Doubt).

Idol will continue to take his lauded live show on the road this summer with a select run of headline tour dates. The run of shows includes a debut performance at New York City’s Kings Theatre, D.C.’s The Anthem, and Boston’s MGM Music Hall, as well as an appearance at Jazz Aspen Snowmass with the Foo Fighters.

Additionally, an expanded edition of Idol’s self-titled debut album is due on July 28 via Capitol/UMe. The reissue includes the original ten track album, a previously unreleased recording of Idol’s August 12, 1982 concert at The Roxy in West Hollywood, and the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song “White Wedding” from Idol’s debut.

Idol and Stevens will celebrate the re-release of Billy Idol at a special Twitch livestream event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 26 at 6 P.M. PT / 9 P.M. ET. The show is presented by 3POINT 5. Check out more information here. Idol and Stevens will delve into the album’s history and significance in the early 80s music scene with an acoustic performance, exclusive footage, and lively discussion with Matt Pinfield of MTV’s “120 Minutes.”

Pre-order Billy Idol (Expanded Edition).