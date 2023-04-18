Billy Idol Performs First Ever Concert At The Hoover Dam

Billy Idol - Photo: Jane Stuart (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Rock legend Billy Idol and his band including guitarist Steve Stevens, performed the first ever concert at the Hoover Dam, which straddles the Colorado River and the Nevada/Arizona border.

The once in a lifetime concert, which featured special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols), and Tony Kanal (No Doubt), was filmed for a forthcoming concert film produced by Lastman Media and scheduled for theatrical release through Encore Nights later this year. Further details on the film to come soon.

FIRST LOOK: Billy Idol Live at Hoover Dam - Cradle of Love

Idol’s Hoover Dam concert, performed in front of only 250 fans, illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon of the Colorado River and the Mike O’Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge.

The special event falls amidst Idol’s nearly sold-out North American spring and summer tour, featuring stops at various theaters, amphitheaters, and festivals. Performing a career-spanning set including a myriad of hits as well as new music from his latest EPs, Idol is joined by his longtime band including Stevens, his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years. Tickets for the Billy Idol Live 2023 Tour are available now.

Earlier this year, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey.

For 46 years Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as the camera-ready front man. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence. Last year, Idol released his latest project The Cage EP via Dark Horse Records.

Back in February, Idol starred in a Super Bowl commercial alongside, Paul Stanley, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, and more. The commercial makes fun of corporate people who use the term “rockstar” too loosely.

“I’ve trashed hotel rooms in 43 countries!” says Billy Idol. “I’ve done my fair share of bad things,” Ozzy Osbourne muses in the commercial. “Also, your fair share of bad things.”

