Billy Porter Returns With Uplifting New Single ‘Fashion’

Billy Porter - Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Bloomingdale's

Billy Porter has released his new single “Fashion” via Republic Records/Island UK. The track is the third offering from his forthcoming album, The Black Mona Lisa, due out this fall.

With a runway-ready strut, “Fashion” is a clever nod to Porter being a fashion powerhouse, but it ultimately delivers the more important message that love, hope, and joy are always in fashion.

Billy Porter - Fashion (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“You know I can turn a lewk, honey, but this song is not actually about fashion,” says Billy Porter. He adds, “It’s about trusting in the vision for your life, no matter what anyone else says. The things that are timeless – love, joy, peace—those are the things that are always in fashion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fashion” lands in the wake of the buzzing single “Baby Was A Dancer,” which is in regular rotation on BBC’s Radio 2 and on Gaydio. Billboard urged, “Put on your dancing shoes, folks, because Billy Porter wants to see you getting down to his brand-new disco single,” and GRAMMY.com asserted, “Porter is kicking off his return with the infectiously catchy, dance-club single ‘Baby Was a Dancer,’ which recounts his journey to empowerment and showcases the real Billy.” Porter recently debuted a show-stopping performance of “Baby Was A Dancer” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In addition to the new song, Porter has a number of additional fashion-related activations in the mix. Pittsburgh’s Phipps Conservatory is showing the bespoke Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter (thru 6/25), Porter’s heart-stopping 2019 Met Gala “Sun God” outfit is part of the Crown to Couture show up at Kensington Palace (thru Oct 29), and Billy is serving as a guest judge on Bravo’s Project Runway Season 20 (kicking off June 15).

Canvasing the nation, Billy brings passion and joy to cities across the country with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1. Audiences have been on their feet for the full 90-minute powerhouse event which features Porter’s chart-topping hits, “Love Is on the Way” and “Love Yourself,” a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa. It’s an experience not to be missed.

Buy or stream “Fashion.”