Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Teams With Epiphone For New SG Special Guitar

By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. Epiphone is proud to take the next step in its partnership with legendary guitarist of Black Sabbath, Tony Iommi and launch the Tony Iommi SG Special, a new and exciting version of his beloved SG guitar which helped shape Heavy Metal. The Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special is now available worldwide through the Epiphone’s official website.

Tony Iommi’s iconic riffs, heavy tones, and massively influential albums created the blueprint for heavy metal and many other genres to follow. After an early accident that almost ended his career as a guitarist, Tony persevered to become universally loved and revered. And while Tony’s innovative tuning and playing styles have always been a major part of his monstrous tones, his original, heavily--modified 1964 Gibson SG Special, nick-named “Monkey” was at the center of it all.

Tony Iommi SG Special

Watch and share the new Tony Iommi animated clip from Gibson TV below. The video features the Black Sabbath song “Fairies Wear Boots” and follows a monkey--a monkey sticker has been on Tony’s original guitar since the beginning--as he travels through a dark forest until he finds the temple of doom where Tony Iommi lives.

Epiphone is proud to release a guitar based on the iconic original that launched countless heavy riffs in a striking Vintage Cherry finish. The Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special features a two-piece mahogany body, a bound one-piece mahogany neck with a rounded profile, an Indian laurel fretboard with 22 frets, a Graph Tech nut, Grover Rotomatic tuners with contemporary style buttons and chrome-covered Epiphone PRO P-90 pickups that are wired to CTS potentiometers and Orange Drop capacitors. A static cling reproduction of Tony’s “Monkey” sticker is in the included hardshell case. The new Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special is available in both left and right-handed versions.

