BLACKPINK And Spotify Unite For Pop-Up Event

In celebration of BLACKPINK’s wildly anticipated forthcoming sophomore album, BORN PINK, the band has teamed up with Spotify for BORN PINK: THE POP-UP EXPERIENCE. The event will be scheduled for the entire weekend, September 16-18, in Los Angeles.

Spotify and BLACKPINK are teaming up to create a special, first-of-its-kind experience for Blinks to step inside the world of BORN PINK.

Dreamt up by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, every element of this three-day experience was crafted by BLACKPINK for their fans to celebrate their brand-new album out on Friday, September 16.

At this fan-focused event, attendees will have the opportunity to be fully immersed in a unique experience featuring an array of curated photo moments, the opportunity to purchase exclusive BLACKPINK merch directly in-store, and receive a Spotify x BLACKPINK exclusive giveaway which you can only receive at the event.

The official website has a countdown to a location reveal, which is set for Thursday, September 15 at 9:00 PM PST. The event is scheduled for Friday, September 16 from 12:30PM-8PM PST, Saturday, September 17 from 10AM-8PM PST, and Sunday, September 18 from 10AM-6PM PST.

The band has been teasing information regarding the release for the past few weeks. On September 7, they unveiled the tracklist for the project.

The new album clocks in at eight songs and kicks off with the already-released single, “Pink Venom.” Other cuts include “Typa Girl,” “Tally,” and “Ready For Love.”

BLACKPINK also recently announced their 2022 North American and European tour, which is set to kick off on October 25 in Dallas, TX.

The most popular girl group on the planet will tour 14 cities across North America and Europe including two nights in London at the O2 Arena and one stadium show in LA at the Banc of California Stadium. The group recently set two Guinness World Records including most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release and earned the status of most followed girl group on Spotify.

The tour kicks off in North America at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Tuesday, October 25 and will visit arenas in Houston, TX, Atlanta, GA, Hamilton, CAN, Chicago, IL, and Newark, NJ before wrapping up in Los Angeles CA at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, November 19.

Pre-order BORN PINK.