BLACKPINK Reveal Tracklist For ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

As anticipation ramps up for the new BLACKPINK album, Born Pink, the K-Pop superstars have unveiled the tracklist for their rabidly anticipated new album, which will drop on September 16.

The new album clocks in at eight songs and kicks off with the already-released single, “Pink Venom.” Other cuts include “Typa Girl,” “Tally,” and “Ready For Love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday, BLACKPINK announced their 2022 North American and European tour, which is set to kick off on October 25 in Dallas, TX.

The most popular girl group on the planet will tour 14 cities across North America and Europe including two nights in London at the O2 Arena and one stadium show in LA at the Banc of California Stadium. The group recently set two Guinness World Records including most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release and earned the status of most followed girl group on Spotify.

The tour kicks off in North America at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Tuesday, October 25 and will visit arenas in Houston, TX, Atlanta, GA, Hamilton, CAN, Chicago, IL, and Newark, NJ before wrapping up in Los Angeles CA at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, November 19.

The tour resumes in Europe at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1. Continuing on to Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, and Berlin, the tour concludes at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on Thursday, December 22.

Presales tickets start Tuesday, September 13 at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 16 at 10am local time. VIP packages will be available.

BLACKPINK recently made history with the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade with their single “Pink Venom” from their forthcoming album BORN PINK. The song debuted at No.1 on Spotify’s global top songs chart and amassed over 7.9M streams within the first 24 hours.

Pre-order BORN PINK.