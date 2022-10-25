Blu DeTiger Shares Inventive, Infectious New Single ‘Elevator’

Blu DeTiger – Photo: Christina Bryson (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Blu DeTiger has shared her inventive and infectious latest single, “Elevator,” with a little help from her friends and family.

The track, which is the rising pop star’s first since July’s Biig Piig collaboration “Crash Course,” finds DeTiger using the titular elevator as a metaphor for escaping a draining relationship. “I go up, go down in my elevator/Don’t wanna talk right now, see you alligator,” she sings in the chorus. “Load me up in a slingshot, send me over the moon/Baby, I can be a big shot too, too, too.”

The accompanying video – shot fittingly in an industrial-sized elevator – features cameos from some of DeTiger’s friends, family, and fellow musicians. The cast list includes Uffie, Rebecca Black, Alexander 23, influencer Vinnie Hacker, Chromeo’s Dave 1, Bad Suns’ Gavin Bennett, DeTiger’s brother Rex, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blu DeTiger - Elevator

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“The concept for the video was simple – get me and my friends in an elevator and see what happens,” the artist explained in a press release. “We had so much fun making this and I think that comes across.”

Of the song itself, she added: “Elevator’ is an upbeat, tongue-in-cheek way of expressing how I feel when I’m stuck in the elevator (of life). It’s about moments when I’m down and need to be taken back up. The song is about turning a bad situation, like being caught in an elevator with someone you don’t like or just feeling down, and going through it and getting past it. It’s encouraging. The lyric ‘I could be a big shot too’ reminds me that I can take control of my own journey and path.”

“Elevator” arrives days before DeTiger kicks off her latest North American headline tour at Boston, MA’s Royale venue on November 3. Tiffany Day will support her on the run, which will wrap up with a hometown show at New York’s Webster Hall on December 3. You can find the full itinerary and tickets on DeTiger’s official website.

Prior to “Crash Course,” the young star released the Chromeo collaboration “Blutooth”/“enough 4 u,” and, before that, the solo single “Hot Crush Lover.” Of the latter, she explained: “‘Hot Crush Lover’ is about letting go and opening yourself up to the possibility of meeting someone else. It’s about snapping out of how you’re feeling, gaining some confidence, and learning to have fun and live your life uninhibited. The video is meant to reflect this feeling. It’s wild, colorful, fun, to the point where eventually I’m dripping in slime.”

Buy or stream “Elevator.”