Blu DeTiger Announces Fall Headlining Tour

Blu DeTiger - Photo: Haley Appell (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Rising star Blu DeTiger will kick off an extensive North American headline tour on November 3 at Royale in Boston. The run, which will include a concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (November 18), will conclude with a hometown show at NYC’s Webster Hall on December 3.

The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 10, at 12 PM PT at Blu DeTiger’s official website. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 12, at 10 AM local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blu has been playing some of 2022’s biggest festivals, including Hangout, Lightning In A Bottle, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Electric Forest. She recently completed a massively successful headlining tour of Europe and performed with electro-funk duo Chromeo at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Last month, Capitol Records released “Crash Course,” Blu’s collaboration with Biig Piig. Consequence of Sound said, “The appropriately-named ‘Crash Course’ moves at an electrifyingly quick pace, complete with DeTiger’s usual funk bass and some delightful auxiliary percussion. It’s refreshing to hear both artists turn the tempo notch high while retaining their respectively cool styles, always effortless and wonderfully stylish.”

Magnetic Magazine observed, “their summer banger…[is] a dance-floor-ready jam.” Ones To Watch noted, “A loopy ride through electronic effects and backed by an infectious bass line, ‘Crash Course’ arrives as a chaotically cool track from Blu DeTiger and Biig Piig. As the ‘it girls’ in their respective US and UK lanes, this collaboration is lightning in a bottle.”

Born in NYC, Blu became a staple in the city by age 16, DJing at different clubs and playing bass in the middle of her sets. Her strong passion for creativity—blending music and fashion—has led to campaigns with Levi’s and DKNY, Fender’s 2021 Up Next, and more. Early on, she toured with Caroline Polachek and Bleachers, leading to a Saturday Night Live performance with the band in January 2022.

Visit Blu DeTiger’s official website for more information.