Bluphoria Celebrate The Holiday Season With ‘When The Snow Falls’

Bluphoria - Photo: Jena Yannone (Courtesy of Big Hassle Media)

Bluphoria are wrapping up 2022 with “When The Snow Falls,” an original holiday-themed song written by the band earlier this this year.

“‘When the Snow Falls’ was an idea I had been thinking about for a while,” says Reign LaFreniere (lead vocals, lead guitar). “I am a fan of Christmas music and I didn’t want to just chuck another cover song out there. As you can probably tell we were having some fun with it!” The song was recorded at MAP Studios in Portland, OR and follows this year’s releases “Walk Through Fire” and “Set Me Up” with more music and their debut full length album due out in 2023.

When The Snow Falls

For their forthcoming record, the band worked with Grammy award-winning producer Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, Mt. Joy, The 1975) at the famous East Iris Studios in Berry Hill, as well as Needham’s personal studio in Nashville. Adds Needham, “a great young band with instinctive pop sensibilities combined with a cool edginess and rawness.”

At the end of August, the band shared their major label debut single “Set Me Up”–a high-energy alternative rock song with blues and psych-rock influences that satisfyingly takes the listener on a journey from anger into a cathartic dance party.

“‘Set Me Up’ was one of those surprising songs that didn’t take long to write,” said LaFreniere upon the song’s release. “From the Stones-esque beats to the catchy breaks we hope y’all enjoy this song as much as we do!”

“The second we stepped into the studio, we could feel the years of experience Mark brought to the table,” LaFreniere said. “He helped us be better musicians. We got locked in. Everyone was on the same page.”

Bluphoria is an alternative rock band with blues rock and psychedelic rock influences. Formed in 2019, the band hails from Eugene, Oregon and is fronted by Reign LaFreniere, 22 (lead vocals, lead guitar) along with Dakota Landrum, 19 (rhythm guitar, background vocals) Rex Wolf, 21 (bass, background vocals) and Dani Janae, 21 (drums, background vocals).

Buy or stream “When The Snow Falls.”