Oregon Alternative Rockers Bluphoria Continue Rise With ‘Walk Through The Fire’

Bluphoria 'Walk Through The Fire' artwork - Courtesy: Edgeout Records/Ume/UMG

Eugene, Oregon-based alternative rock quartet Bluphoria have released the new song “Walk Through The Fire” as another taster for their upcoming album, which is due next year.

The band have been hailed for their customized combination of indie, alternative, and garage rock, to which they add a gospel flavour on the new track. Backward Noise earmarked their sound for admirers of the Killers, Cage the Elephant, and Catfish and the Bottlemen, and Melodic praised their “fresh new sound.” “Walk Through The Fire” follows the recent release of “Set Me Up.”

Bluphoria - Walk Through The Fire (Visualizer)

“I wanted to make a road trip song with gospel influences,” says Bluphoria’s lead vocalist and lead guitarist Reign LaFreniere, 22. “When I wrote this song, it was mid-Covid and I wanted nothing more than to leave the small town I was holed up in.”

The band have been working with Grammy-winning producer Mark Needham, known for his work with Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, Mt. Joy, and The 1975) at East Iris Studios in Berry Hill, and at Needham’s studio in Nashville. He describes them as “a great young band with instinctive pop sensibilities combined with a cool edginess and rawness.”

Bluphoria formed in 2019, the band hails from Eugene, Oregon and feature LaFreniere alongside Dakota Landrum, 19 (rhythm guitar, background vocals), 21-year-old bassist and background vocalist Rex Wolf, and Dani Janae, also 21, on drums and background vocals. They began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and signed to Edgeout Records/Ume/UMG in early 2021. They have subsequently signed for representation to Glastry Management, who also represent the Rolling Stones and up-and-coming English singer-songwriter Daisy Clark.

LaFreniere told Dread Music Review that the forthcoming album “reflects a lot of the relationships I’ve had these past three years where I was going through probably one of the most pivotal moments in my life coupled with Covid. There’s a general longing for love but a lack of the ability to do so in these songs. These songs stand as a letter to my past and future selves to not only help remind me of who I was but to help me grow and turn into who I am trying to be.”

