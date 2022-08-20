Alt-Rockers Bluphoria Release New Single ‘Set Me Up’

Bluphoria - Photo: Jena Yannone (Courtesy of Big Hassle Media)

Bluphoria have shared their major label debut single “Set Me Up”–a high-energy alternative rock song with blues and psych-rock influences that satisfyingly takes the listener on a journey from anger into a cathartic dance party.

“‘Set Me Up’ was one of those surprising songs that didn’t take long to write,” says Reign LaFreniere (lead vocals, lead guitar). “From the Stones-esque beats to the catchy breaks we hope y’all enjoy this song as much as we do!”

Bluphoria - Set Me Up (Visualizer)

The release is the first sampling of Bluphoria’s forthcoming self-titled album, due out in 2023. The band worked with GRAMMY award-winning producer Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, P!NK, Mt. Joy) at East Iris Studios in Berry Hill, as well as Needham’s personal Nashville studio.

Adds Needham, “I loved working on this song (“Set Me Up”) with Bluphoria. They are a great young band with instinctive pop sensibilities combined with a cool edginess and rawness that make the song sound like a car driving almost out of control!”

“The second we stepped into the studio, we could feel the years of experience Mark brought to the table,” LaFreniere said. “He helped us be better musicians. We got locked in. Everyone was on the same page.”

In addition to local Portland area shows, the band recently played to a packed house at Hotel Cafe for LA tastemakers and received glowing reviews.

Bluphoria is an alternative rock band with blues rock and psychedelic rock influences. Formed in 2019, the band hails from Eugene, Oregon and is fronted by Reign LaFreniere, 22 (lead vocals, lead guitar) along with Dakota Landrum, 19 (rhythm guitar, background vocals) Rex Wolf, 21 (bass, background vocals) and Dani Janae, 21 (drums, background vocals).

Bluphoria began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and was signed to EDGEOUT Records/UMe/UMG in early 2021.

Buy or stream “Set Me Up.”