Bo Burnham Announces Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Of ‘Inside’

Three-time EMMY Award winner Bo Burnham has just unveiled the pre-order for the limited-edition 3LP INSIDE (Deluxe) Vinyl Box Set of his award-winning special INSIDE.

The Box Set is all-encompassing to include music from INSIDE and the recently released THE INSIDE OUTTAKES including “Welcome To The Internet,” “Bezos I,” “All Eyes On Me,” and new fan-favorite tracks such as “5 Years,” “1985,” and “The Future”.

A limited number of RGB colored autographed versions are also exclusively available on his official web store. Meanwhile, fans may purchase exclusive colorways at Target in opaque white and Urban Outfitters in crystal clear. This complete edition arrives alongside THE INSIDE OUTTAKES, which is now streaming on Netflix for the first time.

The INSIDE (Deluxe) Vinyl Box Set comprises 13 new songs, 13 score tracks both from THE INSIDE OUTTAKES and the 20 originals from INSIDE. It’s packed in an ornate collectible box, including three-dual cover LP jackets with printed inner sleeves and individual RGB translucent outer sleeves. Plus, it boasts a 24-page lyric book, a 12”x12” art card, and three INSIDE window clings.

Recognized as one of the most acclaimed comedy albums of the past decade, INSIDE stands out as a cultural phenomenon. Bo Burnham’s INSIDE (The Songs), debuted No.7 on the Billboard Top 200, held a spot in the Top 10 for six non-consecutive weeks and remained the No.1 comedy album for 58 weeks and counting.

Burnham made history as “the first person to win three EMMY Awards individually in a single year,” receiving the honors for “Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special,” “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special,” and “Outstanding Music Direction.” He also won a GRAMMY Award in the category of “Best Song Written for Visual Media” for “All Eyes on Me.” INSIDE recently earned a Gold certification from the RIAA. The songs “Bezos I,” “All Eyes On Me,” and “Welcome To The Internet” also went Gold.

