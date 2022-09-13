Bonnie Raitt’s Capitol Records Music Video Catalog Newly Remastered

Bonnie Raitt - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect

Bonnie Raitt’s entire Capitol Records music video catalog has been remastered in High Definition video. The project was a joint initiative between YouTube Music and Universal Music Group, and now leads to the re-release of 13 of her Capitol era videos that were made between 1989 and 2006. They’re all available now on her official YouTube channel.

The clips begin in what turned out to be that unforgettable year for the blues-rock figurehead, when 1989’s Nick of Time album completely re-routed her career and brought her a huge new audience. Four videos from that album are in the new collection, for the title song, “Love Letter,” “Have A Heart,” and “Thing Called Love,” the latter co-starring actor and musician Dennis Quaid.

The reappearance of the upgraded videos coincided with the induction of Nick of Time as one of 25 staging-post audio recordings chosen by the Library of Congress to enter this year’s National Recording Registry. The honor is afford recordings that helped to shape American history and culture, and the new recognition brings the registry up to 600 works.

Bonnie Raitt - Thing Called Love (Official Music Video)

Three singles from Raitt’s seven-times-platinum Luck Of the Draw album of June 1991 have been remastered, including the Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Something To Talk About” and the unforgettable ballad hit “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” The video for that enduring and emotional song features the silhouette of piano player Bruce Hornsby. From the same album comes the further hit single “Not The Only One.”

Raitt’s Longing In Their Hearts album of 1994 is represented by the video for the Top 20 US success “Love Sneakin’ Up On You” as well as “Storm Warning.” The Fundamental album of 1998 offers the clip for “Blue For No Reason,” and the last three music videos from Bonnie’s Capitol era are now also available in high definition. These are for “You,” “One Belief Away,” and “Two Lights In The Nighttime.” The latter is a duet with Ben Harper, taken from the 2006 DVD/CD live release Bonnie Raitt and Friends.

In a year that has brought her a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Icon title at Billboard’s Women In Music Awards, Raitt begins the next leg of her Just Like That… tour with guests Mavis Staples and Marc Cohn in Napa this Saturday (17). Dates continue until November 19, with more planned in the US next year and an Australian trip in April.

Watch Bonnie Raitt’s remastered Capitol Records video catalog on her official YouTube channel.