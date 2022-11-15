Bonnie Raitt To Continue ‘Just Like That…’ Tour In UK And Ireland In 2023

Bonnie Raitt - Photo: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt will continue her extensive touring behind her 18th studio album Just Like That… with a run of newly-announced shows in the UK and Ireland in summer 2023.

The dates will take place in the first half of June next year and include concerts in Dublin, London (at the celebrated Palladium), Bournemouth, Oxford, Gateshead, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham, before a headline appearance at the 2023 Black Deer Festival. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (18), with full information here.

This week, the ten-time Grammy winner comes to the end of the first leg of the world tour, which began in April and has included dates with her friend and sometime recording partner Mavis Staples. Read our summary of their show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Currently featuring special guest and fellow singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, Bonnie and her band play tonight (15) in Melbourne, Florida, to be followed with dates across that state in Ft. Lauderdale (16), Sarasota (18), and Clearwater (19).

She returns to the road next March, with another run of US dates, some of them with guest Roy Rogers, others with John Cruz, and some as yet without an opening act. Then come shows in Melbourne and Sydney next April 5 and 7 respectively, where she will be reunited with Staples. In between, Raitt and the band play Byron Bay Bluesfest on April 6. Next come four more US shows in May, the first with Maia Sharp and the others featuring NRBQ, before the beginning of the transatlantic itinerary.

Bonnie Raitt’s UK and Irish dates in 2023 are:

Thu June 01 2023 – Dublin Vicar Street

Sat June 03 2023 – London Palladium

Tue June 06 2023 – Bournemouth Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Wed June 07 2023 – Oxford New Theatre Oxford

Fri June 09 2023 – Gateshead Sage Gateshead

Sun June 11 2023 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wed June 14 2023 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Thu June 15 2023 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sat June 17 2023 – Eridge Park, Kent, Black Deer Festival 2023

Watch Bonnie Raitt’s remastered Capitol Records video catalog on her official YouTube channel.