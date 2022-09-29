Bree Runway Releases New Single ‘That Girl’

Bree Runway - Photo: Fraser Taylor (Courtesy of EMI)

Bree Runway kicks off a new era with a fiery new single, “THAT GIRL.” Produced by Easyfunn (Charli XCX), the track is a sonic explosion of apocalyptic beats, distorted undulating synths, and Bree’s menacing spitfire vocals.

Sonically reminiscent of her earlier material, “THAT GIRL” exemplifies Bree’s empowering, unwavering and fearless sense of creativity. As Dazed put it: “The scale of her imagination and voyage into the multiverse of genres feels genuinely rare and once-in-a-generation.”

Bree Runway - THAT GIRL (Official Video)

Speaking about the track, Bree says: “I’ve been on a mini hiatus and there’s no better way to remind you that I’m THAT GIRL. This song automatically makes me feel like the main character in the middle of a sweaty club, and I’m just oozing sex, glamour and confidence whilst everybody watches. It’s my everyday reminder of how fabulous I am, and it’s your new everyday reminder too – you’re automatically a 10 if you: turn this on, fuck with it, press play and feel liberated, pumped up, and free.”

“THAT GIRL” marks the beginning of the next phase of Bree’s already impressive career. In 2022 alone, the BRIT-nominated Rising Star landed on the NME 100 Class of 2022 and received two nominations for the NME Awards 2022–Best New Act in the World and Best New Act from the UK.

Following a critically acclaimed UK headlining tour and sold out shows in New York and Los Angeles, Bree was invited to jump on stage at Wireless Festival by Summer Walker and hung out with Megan Thee Stallion at her Traumazine album launch party. Bree has also spent much of 2022 working on new music, with more exciting news to follow soon.

Bree Runway has collaborated with icons such as Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott, and counts Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, PinkPantheress, and Cardi B among her many fans. From her DIY grassroots beginnings to forging her own path through the music industry, she has constantly redefined what it means to be a pop star. From her genre-defying music and spectacular flair for performance, to jaw-dropping fashion and her unwavering determination, Bree Runway is a big part of pop’s future.

