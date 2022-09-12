Brenda Lee, Ray Stevens Among Line-Up At Fourth Annual Dottie West Birthday Bash

Dottie West - Photo: Paul Natkin/WireImage

The line-up has been confirmed for the Fourth Annual Dottie West Birthday Bash, in honor of the late country star. It will be hosted by Grand Ole Opry Member Jeannie Seely and takes place on October 11 at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville.

That date would have been the 90th birthday of the hitmaking artist from McMinnville, Tennessee, who died in 1991 at the age of 58. West was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018. The celebration will feature three of her fellow Hall of Fame inductees, Ray Stevens, Brenda Lee, and Charlie McCoy, the latter to be recognized at the event for his own contribution to country music.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCoy’s fellow Grand Ole Opry members Rhonda Vincent and Mandy Barnett will also perform at the Birthday Bash, along with John Schneider, Heidi Newfield, Dallas Wayne, Tim Atwood, Kenna West, Tess Frizzell, and Bobby Tomberlin. Other surprise guests will also take part in the event, for which tickets are now available.

Every Time Two Fools Collide

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

From her first country chart entry in 1963 to her last in 1985, West made that singles survey 63 times. She had five No.1s, three of them duets with her frequent recording partner Kenny Rogers, “Every Time Two Fools Collide” (1978), the 1979 remake of the Sonny & Cher hit “All I Ever Need Is You,” and 1981’s “What Are We Doin’ In Love.” She also topped the chart as a solo artist with “A Lesson In Leavin’” in 1980 and “Are You Happy Baby?” in 1981 and had many other major hits, including “Paper Mansions” and “Country Sunshine.”

West had a number of other vocal partners, including Jim Reeves, Don Gibson, Jimmy Dean, and the aforementioned contributor to the upcoming birthday concert. She died as the result of injuries from a car crash, and her premature passing was mourned at the following CMA Awards by President George H.W. Bush, who was a fan of her work.