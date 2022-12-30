BTS’ Jung Kook Earns 100 Million Spotify Streams With ‘Dreamers’ In Record Time

Jung Kook - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

BTS’ Jung Kook has accrued over 100 million streams on Spotify with “Dreamers” in record time. With the feat, just 35 days after its initial release. the track is now the fastest song by a South Korean soloist to achieve the landmark number.

The song was originally released to mark the start of the FIFA World Cup. The superstar was joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi for a performance of the song during the tournament’s Opening Ceremony on November 20.

Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack]

In other BTS news, yesterday (December 29), Suga revealed a 10-minute video showing him taking a Hip-Hop Dance 101 class with a private instructor.

Before the lesson began, Suga spoke to the camera and said, “Hello everyone. At age 30, I’ve come to take dance lessons. Basic hip-hop moves. It’s been about 12 years since I last did this in high school. I’ll give it a try.” Suga danced to songs by Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, and more.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the band is set to share a new concert film, BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas, on the big screen in 2023.

The K-pop superstars performed a huge sold out show in Busan, South Korea in October this year–which was part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid–and their hit filled set is now coming to theater screens across the world beginning February 1.

According to a press release, the upcoming film has been remixed and re-edited and boasts “new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert.” As well as the regular big screen, the concert will also be screen in other special formats, including ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen.

Marc Allenby said Trafalgar Releasing–who are presenting the film alongside HYBE and CJ 4DPlex–are excited about “collaborating once again” with the two companies.

He added: “The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration.”

