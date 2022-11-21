Jung Kook Of BTS Shares ‘Dreamers’ To Celebrate The World Cup

Jung Kook - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jung Kook, a member of iconic pop group BTS, has released “Dreamers,” a new song released to mark the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The superstar was joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi for a performance of the song during the tournament’s Opening Ceremony on November 20.

Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack]

“Dreamers” is the latest single from the tournament’s Official Soundtrack, following global hits “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” “Arhbo,” “The World is Yours to Take,” and “Light The Sky,” as well as “Tukoh Taka,” the first-ever official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem.

Of “Tukoh Taka,” which Maluma made alongside Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares, he said, “I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

Myriam Fares chimed in, saying, “I’m so happy to be chosen by FIFA and Universal Arabic Music, to perform the song ‘Tukoh Taka.’ I was honored to participate in its composition, arrangement, and choreography, made me more passionate about it, in addition to working alongside two of my favorite international artists, Nicki Minaj and Maluma. I truly wish that ‘Tukoh Taka’ will be transmitting the Eastern culture and Arabian music to the whole world.”

“Tukoh Taka” brings together three world renowned superstars and makes history as “the first FIFA World Cup song featuring English, Spanish, and Arabic.” This cross-continental banger features a high-energy collaboration between Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares, as they rap and sing about uniting fans all over the world and celebrating together. The song was produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz, and Massari and brought together by Donny Dizzy Clean Face Flores. On November 19, Maluma and Myriam Fares will perform the song together live for the first time at the opening of Doha’s FIFA Fan Festival.

Buy or stream “Dreamers.”