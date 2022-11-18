Nicki Minaj, Maluma, And Myriam Fares Team Up For World Cup Anthem ‘Tukoh Taka’

Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares, ‘Tukoh Taka’ - Photo: Courtesy of UMG

FIFA has shared the global smash hit “Tukoh Taka” with Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares. “Tukoh Taka” is the newest official single off the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack and the first-ever official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem.

Shop the best of Nicki Minaj’s discography on vinyl and more.

Of the collaboration, Maluma says, “I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tukoh Taka - Official FIFA Fan Festival™ Anthem | Nicki Minaj, Maluma, & Myriam Fares (FIFA Sound)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Myriam Fares chimes in, saying, “I’m so happy to be chosen by FIFA and Universal Arabic Music, to perform the song ‘Tukoh Taka.’ I was honored to participate in its composition, arrangement, and choreography, made me more passionate about it, in addition to working alongside two of my favorite international artists, Nicki Minaj and Maluma. I truly wish that ‘Tukoh Taka’ will be transmitting the Eastern culture and Arabian music to the whole world.”

“Tukoh Taka” brings together three world renowned superstars and makes history as “the first FIFA World Cup song featuring English, Spanish, and Arabic.” This cross-continental banger features a high-energy collaboration between Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares, as they rap and sing about uniting fans all over the world and celebrating together. The song was produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz, and Massari and brought together by Donny Dizzy Clean Face Flores. On November 19, Maluma and Myriam Fares will perform the song together live for the first time at the opening of Doha’s FIFA Fan Festival.

The new single provides another big moment for Minaj of late, following her victories at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. The rap queen took home the awards for Best Song for “Super Freaky Girl” and Best Hip-Hop at the ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday (November 13).

Meanwhile, the star also recently shared a Barbie-inspired video for “Super Freaky Girl,” which interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” in September. In the technicolor clip, Minaj plays house with Hunger Games heartthrob Alexander Ludwig as the Ken to her Barbie. Minaj even has a pink home and robot kitty.

Buy or stream “Tukoh Taka.”