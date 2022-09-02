Nicki Minaj Shares ‘Barbie’-Inspired Video For ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Nicki Minaj - Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl”, which interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the technicolor clip, Minaj plays house with Hunger Games heartthrob Alexander Ludwig as the Ken to her Barbie. Minaj even has a pink home and robot kitty. You can watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.

“Super Freaky Girl” debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first hip-hop song by a female artist (without accompaniment) to do so since Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. Last Sunday, at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, Nicki Minaj co-hosted and received the the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

She performed a career-spanning set that included hits like “Super Bass,” “Super Freaky Girl,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Moment 4 Life,” “All Things Go,” and more. At the beginning of August, she performed at the Young Money reunion show with Lil Wayne and Drake.

Along with conquering TikTok and rising to No.1 on the Top US Tracks, “Super Freaky Girl” has earned the veteran rapper a number of distinctions, making her the first female lead artist to debut at No.1 in 2022, the first female rapper with multiple No.1 debuts, and the first female rapper to reach No.1 without a video in over two years.

With 21 No. 1 hits under her belt, her latest hit cements Minaj as the only female artist with the most Top 10 entries on the Hot 100 of all time.

“Super Freaky Girl’ offers a taste of more music to come from Minaj, as the official press release suggests, her massively anticipated fifth full-length album is “coming soon.” “Super Freaky Girl” marks her triumphant solo comeback, following her 2019 single “Megatron”.

