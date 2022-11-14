Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj Among Winners At 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift - Photo: Dave J, Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift took home the most awards of any artist at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night, November 13. The singer and music video director was honored with four EMAs on Sunday, making her the most-awarded artist of the night.

Taylor was named Best Pop and Best Artist overall, while she picked up a further two for the ten-minute music video she made to promote the re-release of “All Too Well,” originally recorded in 2012.

Titled ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’, the video was released earlier this year and starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. It was awarded Best Longform Video and Best Video.

Accepting the Best Artist award from presenter David Hasselhoff, Taylor thanked her fans in a speech.

“You have no idea how much this even means to me to do this as a career,” she said, reports Sky News. “There’s not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much, I can’t believe I get to do this as a job, and it’s all because of you.”

Other big winners included Nicki Minaj, who won Best Hip Hop and Best Song for “Super Freaky Girl”, and David Guetta, who won Best Electronic and Best Collaboration for “I’m Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha.

The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards were hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The winners of the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards were as follows:

Best Song: “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

Best Video: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: “I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: Seventeen

Best K-pop: Lisa

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz

Best Longform Video: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Video for Good: “Unholy” – Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK The Virtual (PUBG)

Best Live: Harry Styles

Best RNB: Chlöe

Best Push: Seventeen