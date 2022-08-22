Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Lands At No.1 On Billboard Hot 100

Nicki Minaj - Photo: Damian Borja, Courtesy of Republic Records

Rap icon Nicki Minaj makes history this week with her smash new single “Super Freaky Girl,” which topped the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as she earned “the first solo female rap track to debut at No.1 since 1998.

The last solo female artist on the Hot 100 was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

Along with conquering TikTok and rising to No.1 on the Top US Tracks, “Super Freaky Girl” has earned the veteran rapper a number of distinctions, making her the first female lead artist to debut at No.1 in 2022, the first female rapper with multiple No.1 debuts, and the first female rapper to reach No.1 without a video in over two years.

With 21 No. 1 hits under her belt, “Super Freaky Girl” cements Minaj as the only female artist with the most Top 10 entries on the Hot 100 of all time.

And not to be outdone, Minaj also had the biggest sales week for any track this year and the biggest consumption debut for a lead female artist this year.

“Super Freaky Girl” marked Minaj’s triumphant solo comeback, following her 2019 single “Megatron” As the same suggests, the song flips Rick James’ iconic 1981 single “Super Freak,” turning it into an instant banger with some of the quotable bars Minaj is known for. She also revived her fan-favorite rap persona Roman for the “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix),” which arrived last Thursday.

“Super Freaky Girl’ offers a taste of more music to come from Minaj, as the official press release suggests, her massively anticipated fifth full-length album is “coming soon.”

The rap superstar also teased her next track, “Drop A Tear” with a visual clip on her socials last week, setting the stage for a new era for the versatile performer.

This month will also see Minaj take the stage as one of the hosts of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards where she is also nominated for the best hip-hop video category and will receive the Video Vanguard Awards, joining previous winning music icons such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Missy Elliott.

