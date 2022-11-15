Nicki Minaj, Maluma, And Myriam Fares To Provide Fan Festival Anthem For FIFA World Cup 2022

Nicki Minaj – Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares have teamed up on “Tukoh Taka,” the official fan festival anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“Tukoh Taka” will be released on November 18 via Universal Arabic Music/Universal Music Group/Republic Records and will combine the languages of English, Spanish and Arabic to reinforce its message of unity. It will be the first FIFA World Cup song featuring the three languages together.

On the track, which has been teased via snippets online in recent days, Minaj, Maluma, and Fares rap and sing about uniting fans all over the world and celebrating together, bringing together cultures as they do so. The song serves as the official song of the FIFA Fan Festival and is a single from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack.

The single announcement provides another big moment for Minaj this week, following her victories at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. The rap queen took home the awards for Best Song for “Super Freaky Girl” and Best Hip-Hop at the ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday (November 13).

Meanwhile, the star shared a Barbie-inspired video for “Super Freaky Girl,” which interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” in September. In the technicolor clip, Minaj plays house with Hunger Games heartthrob Alexander Ludwig as the Ken to her Barbie. Minaj even has a pink home and robot kitty.

“Super Freaky Girl” debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first hip-hop song by a female artist (without accompaniment) to do so since Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. It also conquered TikTok and rose to No.1 on the Top US Tracks while making Minaj the first female lead artist to debut at No.1 in 2022, the first female rapper with multiple No.1 debuts, and the first female rapper to reach No.1 without a video in over two years.

