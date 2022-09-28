The Buckleys And Camila Fernández Share New Collaboration, ‘Down The Road’

The Buckleys - Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Australian roots outfit The Buckleys have joined forces with Mexican singer-songwriter, Camila Fernández, for a new song, “Down The Road”, which you can check out below.

The collaboration dates back to 2019, when Chris Murphy, Petrol Records Chairman, flew to Mexico to attend the Premiere of INXS’s film Live Baby Live and was excited by the energy and passion of the city and its people. A few days later, back in Los Angeles, Chris had dinner with Victor González, President, Virgin Latin – UMLA & Iberian Peninsula – and they talked about the idea of cross pollinating Petrol Records latest signing, young siblings from Byron Bay – The Buckleys – with a Mexican artist to create a cultural musical moment.

UMG Mexico set about to find that right musical artist and looked no further than the talented young singer, songwriter, Camila Fernández.

As COVID-19 hit and transformed the way music was created, young songwriters, Sarah Buckley and Camila (& Camila’s songwriting partner, Emerson) set about forging a creative relationship over zoom. Both girls in their early 20’s, both from musical families but with such different cultural backgrounds, a musical friendship was formed and whilst both these young ladies had their own personal tragedies to bear, they wrote “Down The Road”: a song that is touching, fun & sophisticated.

Camila Fernández, The Buckleys - Down The Road

Sarah Grace Buckley says: “I was so excited to write with Camila Fernández, an incredible Mexican artist who’s story coincidently shares many parallels to mine. Music to both of us is not rigid but fluid which is why in the music we create we cross lines, bridge borders and encourage risk taking – we mix and embrace our influences (both classic and new). I heard this in Camila’s music when initially listening before our co-write which added to my excitement to working with her and beginning a creative relationship.” Sarah Grace Buckley

Produced by one of Mexico’s hottest producers, “Down The Road” was recorded in Mexico and (with Lachlan Buckley engineering The Buckleys parts in Byron Bay). As the world opened up, on their way home to Australia from Nashville, The Buckleys were invited to join Camila in Mexico to shoot the video.

Camila Fernandez says, “It was an amazing experience for me. Getting to know The Buckleys and connect with another culture through music was crazy, I really enjoyed the whole process from writing to shooting the video. It felt as if we knew each other since forever and cannot wait to meet them again and to perform this song live sometime.”

