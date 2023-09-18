Bush Announces Fall North American Tour

Bush - Photo: Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Bush has announced a Fall 2023 North American tour with support from Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire. The run kicks off November 14 in Orlando and will conclude on December 6 in Spokane, Washington.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday (September 20) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code STUDIO. General ticket sales begin Friday (September 22) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check for deals and tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub.

Last we heard from bandleader Gavin Rossdale was in 2022, when heavy rock titans Seether recruited him for a brand-new version of “What Would You Do?.” Seether’s lead vocalist, Shaun Morgan, and Rossdale trade verses and meld seamlessly on the track’s ferocious choruses.

“It’s truly an honor for us to have Gavin sing on this new track as we have been fans of his for decades and we are humbled that he would even agree to be a part of it. He is an icon in rock music who brought an amazing performance to help elevate the song and we are extremely grateful to him,” says Shaun Morgan.

Seether’s “What Would You Do?” originally appeared on last year’s Wasteland – The Purgatory EP and is included on the just released Deluxe Edition of the band’s acclaimed 2020 album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum.

Bush’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire:

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/15 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/17 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

11/18 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

11/19 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theater

11/21 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

11/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

11/24 – Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Memorial Centre

11/25 – Hamilton, ON @ First Canadian Centre

11/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/30 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

12/01 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^

12/03 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark

12/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

12/06 – Spokane, WA @ The Fox Theater

^ = no Eva Under Fire

* = no Bad Wolves