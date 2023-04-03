Listen To The Cadillac Three’s Poignant New Single ‘This Town Is A Ghost’

The Cadillac Three - Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Frontman Jaren Johnston works through his grief on The Cadillac Three’s new track “This Town Is A Ghost.” Written about the passing of his father in 2022, the deeply personal song details a life marred by the loss of a loved one. And while the track was written about Johnston’s own struggles with loss, it’s easy to see how the song carries a universal message about being forever changed by losing special people in life or in love.

Punctuated by the band’s signature guitar riffs and genre-defying sound, the poignant “This Town Is A Ghost” highlights a serious note for the freewheeling trio without scaling back on any of the expert musicianship that makes TC3 so beloved. You can check it out below.

Johnston’s father is the late Jerry Ray Johnston, drummer for the Grand Ole Opry and country music band Bandana, for which TC3’s current tour is named.

The Cadillac Three - This Town Is A Ghost (Lyric Video)

“I put off writing about my dad’s passing for about as long as I could,” Johnston explains. “One day, I was writing with my good friend, Ross Copperman, and I had the title “This Town Is A Ghost” but I wasn’t sure it would be about Dad. I mentioned the idea of going there with it and Ross loved it. He helped me sculpt a story I knew I could sing with the band. I went more personal than usual. It was three of the hardest hours of my life. Telling that story of pain to a sweet melody was brutal. Let’s just say I cried a lot that day. Thank you, Ross, for going there with me. I hope the song is a little therapy for anyone that has gone through what I did.”

Leaving a lasting impression on fans across the globe with their distinct sonic tendencies, The Cadillac Three’s genre-fusion tracks are rooted in country storytelling, rock grooves, and Music City homegrown psychedelic jams. You can always count on frontman Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason, and lap steel-ing bassist Kelby Ray to bring the party.

TC3’s self-branded ‘Country Fuzz’ sound can also be heard throughout Johnston’s accomplished songwriting credits for other artists including Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Jon Pardi, as well as Tyler Hubbard’s recent single, “5 Foot 9.” As a producer, Johnston has also lent his talents to the likes of Kip Moore, Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett, and Steven Tyler, among others.

Collectively, TC3’s efforts have earned the trio a number of accolades, including Grammy, ACM, and CMA International Achievement Award nominations, with Johnston even receiving a CMA Triple Play for penning three No. 1 hits in a 12-month period. Known for their unpredictable live show— equally impressive and amped in a sweaty club or festival main stage— TC3 always delivers.

The band is currently on the road headlining the US with ‘The Bandana Tour,’ supporting Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore, and Koe Wetzel on select dates. The trio also added two new dates with their recently-announced Country Fuzz Festival in Maryville, TN on August 18 and 19.

