Mexican Rock Legends Café Tacvba Announce U.S. Tour

Cafe Tacvba - Photo: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

One of the most influential Mexican rock bands of all time, Café Tacvba are touring the U.S. this autumn. Produced by Live Nation, the six city limited run kicks off on Saturday, October 14 at Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, making stops across the U.S. in Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, and Charlotte before wrapping up in Porterville at Eagle Mountain Casino on December 1.

One of the most iconic bands in Latin rock, Café Tacvba has been at the forefront of the alternative revolution, leading the Latin American vanguard for the past 30 years. By blending everything from punk to Panamerican folk to electronic and pop, they have amassed a following that spans the globe.

Thanks to their critically-acclaimed, commercially successful albums such as Re, Avalancha de Éxitos, Revés/Yo Soy, Cuatro Caminos, and JeiBeibi, Café Tacvba have been recognized with multiple awards, including Grammys, Latin Grammys, MTV Video Music Awards, and Premio Lo Nuestro, among many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The general onsale for the Café Tacvba U.S. Tour 2023 will start Friday, August 18 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Café Tacvba U.S. Tour 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 15 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, August 17 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, vocalist Rubén Albarrán reflected on choosing to sing the band’s songs in Spanish. “I believe that singing in English would have opened many doors, but we weren’t interested, because it was really important for us to talk about the appreciation of one’s own culture,” he explained.

Visit Café Tacvba’s Live Nation page for more information.

Café Tacvba U.S. Tour Dates:

Sat, Oct 14 — Miami, FL — Revolution

Tue, Oct 17 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

Wed, Oct 18 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

Fri, Oct 20 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Sun, Oct 22 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue, Oct 24 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Thu, Nov 30 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri, Dec 1 — Porterville, CA — Eagle Mountain Casino *

*Non-Live Nation date