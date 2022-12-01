Caity Baser Shortlisted For MTV Push UK & Ire 2023

Caity Baser - Photo: Lily Craigen

Caity Baser is one of a select group of new artists shortlisted for the MTV Push UK & Ire campaign for 2023. Other artists in the running include Bellah, Dylan, Flo, Stone and Katie Gregson-Macleod.

MTV has a long history of discovering and championing new music talent with past alumni of its MTV Push UK & IRE campaigns, including winners AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Krept & Konan, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Nathan Dawe, The Vamps, YUNGBLUD, alongside finalists Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Sam Smith, Years & Years and more.

Caity Baser - Kiss You (Official Video)

Anna Karatziva, Head of Talent and Music, MTV UK & IRE, commented: “Our favourite new artist campaign is back! MTV Push UK & Ireland returns to support another incredible line-up of fresh music talent, giving them the platform and exposure to catapult their careers. It’s been inspiring to listen to the wealth of amazing new music produced by the latest artists, who prove the industry is only getting more creative. We’re thrilled to be working with our 10 nominees and cannot wait to discover who our viewers will crown in January 2023 as the new MTV Push UK & Ireland winner.”

“Big up MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2022…winning this last year was such a big moment for us. We are buzzin’ to see who wins this year – good luck to all the nominees. Get behind your favourite artists you charvaaas.”

Caity Baser said: “I can’t believe that I’ve made it onto this year’s MTV list. It’s honestly a dream come true. I used to always watch the list when I was little so the fact that I’m now going to be a part of it is wild! To everyone that’s played and danced to my music, thank u so much I LOVE U! LET’S GOOOO!”

Last week, Baser released her hotly-anticipated new single “Kiss You,” out now via EMI/Chosen Music. Her previous singles “Friendly Sex” and “X&Y” both became runaway viral hits for the pop singer and songwriter, with the latter single being her first single to enter the UK Official Singles Chart.

