The Fashion Of Shania Twain: The Queen Of Country Pop

Photo: John Derek, courtesy of Universal Music

Nashville has seen its share of rhinestone cowboys (and girls), but no one did country-fried sex appeal quite like Shania Twain. The industrious Canadian star hustled her way to the top of the charts with her country-pop fusion on the multi-platinum The Woman In Me and became the first country star of the MTV generation.

Shania has come a long way since her Canadian tuxedo days of ripped jeans of the early 90s. Inspired by the pop stars of the day, she scandalized the county music scene with her crop-tops, thigh-high boots, and skin-bearing aesthetic, but it cemented her as a new breed of country star, one with crossover, global appeal.

Shania has done more for leopard prints than Peg Bundy and Fran Fine combined, and she still brings a sense of glamour and surprise to a genre that often resists it [Dolly aside]. As she put it, “Once I got into sequins, that was it, there was no turning back.”

From her Robert Palmer-inspired leather looks to lace bodysuits, we revisit some of the most iconic Shania Twain looks that always impressed us much.

