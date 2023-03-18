Carly Pearce Shares ‘Should’ve Known Better (Live From Music City)’

Carly Pearce - Photo: Allister Ann (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

Carly Pearce has released “Should’ve Known Better (Live From Music City),” the latest preview of her upcoming album 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City), arriving March 24 on Big Machine Records. The album marks Pearce’s first live album and closes the chapter on her pivotal 29 journey.

Produced by Pearce alongside David Clauss, 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) is a live retelling of her critically-acclaimed and commercially-lauded album 29, recorded during an intimate concert event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville and featured appearances from special guests Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”), Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), The Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), and Jenee Fleenor (“29”). Previously released tracks from the upcoming album include “What He Didn’t Do (Live From Music City)” and “Never Wanted To Be That Girl (Live From Music City).”

“What He Didn’t Do” is a Gold-certified, Top 10-and-climbing hit that has amassed over 235 million streams to date; while “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” earned Carly her first Grammy Award, cementing their place in history as the first female pairing to win Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Today’s release of “Should’ve Known Better (Live From Music City)” follows the news that Pearce will perform at this year’s CMT Music Awards, airing Sunday April 2 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ at 8/7c. The 10X CMT Music Awards nominee is up for two awards this year: Female Video of the Year (“What He Didn’t Do”) and CMT Performance of the Year (LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket”).

Ahead of the show, Pearce will kick off CMT’s all-new series of specials with “CMT Defining: Carly Pearce” airing March 30 at 10p/9c where she will give fans a one-of-a-kind look back at her career and the milestones that shaped it.

Pearce is currently on the road as direct support on Blake Shelton’s Back To The Honky Tonk Tour. Next Tuesday (3/21), Pearce returns to the Opry stage for her 99th appearance and is slated to perform at the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival on May 13.

Pre-order 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City).