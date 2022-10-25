Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Australian Headline Dates For 2023

Carly Rae Jepsen - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced three Australian headline shows for March 2023, after being announced as part of the line-up for next year’s edition of Victoria’s Golden Plains festival.

The Canadian pop singer – whose ‘So Nice’ world tour is in support of her just-released sixth studio album The Loneliest Time – will begin her run at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on March 7. She’ll perform at The Tivoli in Brisbane on March 9 and the Forum Theatre in Melbourne on March 13. Sandwiched between those dates will be her appearance at Golden Plains, where she’ll share the stage with the likes of Bikini Kill, Four Tet and Angel Olsen.

Jepsen’s upcoming shows will mark her return to Australia after she played her debut shows in the country in 2019, with a pair of headline dates in Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale next Monday (October 31) at 11am local time, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off on Thursday (October 27).

The Loneliest Time arrived last Friday (October 21) after being previewed with singles “Western Wind”, “Beach House”, “Talking To Yourself” and the album’s Rufus Wainwright-assisted title track.

Last week, the singer joined presenter Zane Lowe live in-studio on Apple Music 1 to discuss her new album The Loneliest Time. During the interview. She told Apple Music about her genuine love of pop music, embracing a “no rules” attitude while making the album, changing her approach to reaching out to potential collaborators following Tom Hanks’ cameo in her music video among other topics.

“I love pop music so much”, she said. “There’s something undeniable to me about a good hook. I mean, the Spice Girls, come on. From that moment I heard it, it was like heroin injection for me, of like, okay, there’s something here. To me, it’s a little bit more like I’m a Max Martin fan. I love pop. I’m appreciative of the writing. I mean, I love the chaos of the thing. I mean, there are words to say about a girl being called Baby, Sexy, and Scary that I could get into. That’s a different conversation, really.”

Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2023 headline Australian tour dates are:

Tuesday, March 7 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday, March 9 – Brisbane, Tivoli

Monday, March 13 – Melbourne, Forum.

