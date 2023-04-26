Charles Kelley Shares ‘As Far As You Could’ Live Performance Video

Charles Kelley - Photo: Hodges Usry (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

Charles Kelley from Lady A has released his new video for “As Far As You Could” (BMLG Records), a personal goodbye letter to alcohol, filmed over the course of three live shows last month in London, Glasgow, and Dublin.

Kelley received a standing ovation for all three performances–and every performance since–alongside Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood, who co-wrote and co-producer the song with Kelley. The release of the “redemptive ballad and confessional new single” (Music Row) and its raw video comes on the heels of the band’s triumphant return to touring after the group postponed their previously scheduled dates so that Kelley could focus on his journey to sobriety.

Charles Kelley - As Far As You Could (Live Version)

“For me, I keep feeling so much gratitude,” Kelley says. “I’m so thankful to the fans for sticking with us and understanding that I needed to take some time off from touring to get better. Because I was able to focus on my recovery, we are having the best shows as a band we’ve ever had. Playing shows has always been one of my favorite things, and now this song has already made me feel more connected live with fans than ever before.”

Lady A kicked off their Request Line Tour with back-to-back sold-out shows at the iconic Ryman Auditorium (4/14 and 4/15), marking a “long overdue celebration between the band and their fans” (American Songwriter). The music-filled nights were the band’s longest sets to date, including their greatest hits that have traveled the world, a spontaneous medley of cover songs, and intensely personal performances, which earned standing ovations both nights.

Lady A also played voicemail requests from fans attending that night’s show, which created an entirely unique fan connection, demonstrating that their “new tour is all about the fans” (Country Now).

If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

Visit Lady A’s official website for tour dates and more information.